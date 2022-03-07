 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 3/7/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 4, WPG 1 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Another Herculean effort out of Igor Shesterkin and another pair of goals from Chris Kreider allowed the Blueshirts to start their road trip off on the right foot (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that Jonny Brodzinski has been called on to kill penalties since being recalled from AHL Hartford (NY Post)
  • Walker also points out that last night’s multi goal effort resulted in Chris Kreider tying his career high point total (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson wonders what the motive was for Gerard Gallant to opt for a lineup featuring eleven forwards and seven defenseman against Winnipeg (Newsday)
  • Tom Castro sees the current road trip as an opportunity for the Blueshirts offseason moves to truly show themselves (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Edmonton Oilers’ forward Josh Archibald returned to practice for the first time this season after dealing with a bout of myocarditis, which he contracted as a result of being unvaccinated and catching COVID-19 (Sportsnet)
  • Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)

More From Blueshirt Banter

