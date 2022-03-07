Bantering Points: 3/7/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, WPG 1 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Another Herculean effort out of Igor Shesterkin and another pair of goals from Chris Kreider allowed the Blueshirts to start their road trip off on the right foot (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that Jonny Brodzinski has been called on to kill penalties since being recalled from AHL Hartford (NY Post)
- Walker also points out that last night’s multi goal effort resulted in Chris Kreider tying his career high point total (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson wonders what the motive was for Gerard Gallant to opt for a lineup featuring eleven forwards and seven defenseman against Winnipeg (Newsday)
- Tom Castro sees the current road trip as an opportunity for the Blueshirts offseason moves to truly show themselves (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Edmonton Oilers’ forward Josh Archibald returned to practice for the first time this season after dealing with a bout of myocarditis, which he contracted as a result of being unvaccinated and catching COVID-19 (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
