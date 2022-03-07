Igor Shesterkin Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Igor Shesterkin had a sensational week for the New York Rangers, and the NHL recognized him for his efforts by naming him the league’s third star of the week.

Have yourself a week, Shesty. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3OC5rn0638 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 7, 2022

Nick Schmaltz of the Arizona Coyotes was named second star, and Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars was named the league’s first star.

Over the past week Shesterkin stopped 106 of the 111 shots he faced, and went 3-0-0 to give the Rangers a perfect week of play. Sunday’s victory against the Winnipeg Jets saw him stop 45 shots, and he improved to 10-0-0 in games in which he made 40 or more saves.

Igor has been amazing for the Rangers this season, and he continues to impressive with amazing stats both in conventional ones listed on NHL dot com, and advanced stats tracked elsewhere. In terms of goals saved above average, Shesterkin continues to lead the league at 37.78, and also leads in goals saved above expected at 34.97 according to Evolving-Hockey. He also leads starters in traditional categories like goals against average (1.93) and save percentage (.942), and currently sits in fourth place with 28 wins in 37 games played.

Shesterkin has been the backbone of the team, and it is nice to see him get this kind of recognition. Every little bit helps, and is something that hopefully will keep him top of mind as voters start to take things more seriously ahead of voting for end of year awards like the Hart Trophy. General managers vote for the Vezina Trophy, and at this point this is Igor’s award to lose.