Bantering Points: 3/8/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that K’Andre Miller will get his first opportunity to play in his home state of Minnesota as a pro tonight (NY Post)
- Walker also highlights the need for Gerard Gallant to limit Igor Shesterkin’s workload to prevent him from getting worn down ahead of the playoffs (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Shesterkin, who is willing and able to play as much as necessary down the stretch (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
- Leen Amin examines Shesterkin’s credentials as a Hart trophy candidate (Elite Sports NY)
- Matt Grazel gives his take on the trade deadline rumors have found themselves involved on as of late (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The league has cut off its memorandum of understanding with the KHL in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (TSN)
- The NHL also announced a rebranding of their logo accompanying coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs moving forward (NBC Sports)
