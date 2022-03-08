 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 3/8/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker notes that K’Andre Miller will get his first opportunity to play in his home state of Minnesota as a pro tonight (NY Post)
  • Walker also highlights the need for Gerard Gallant to limit Igor Shesterkin’s workload to prevent him from getting worn down ahead of the playoffs (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson heard from Shesterkin, who is willing and able to play as much as necessary down the stretch (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
  • Leen Amin examines Shesterkin’s credentials as a Hart trophy candidate (Elite Sports NY)
  • Matt Grazel gives his take on the trade deadline rumors have found themselves involved on as of late (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • The league has cut off its memorandum of understanding with the KHL in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (TSN)
  • The NHL also announced a rebranding of their logo accompanying coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs moving forward (NBC Sports)

