Bantering Points: 3/9/22

Rangers News:
- Highlights: MIN 5, NYR 2 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: While Minnesota had been struggling going into last night’s game, playing against Alexandar Georgiev has become something of an antidote for playoff bound teams going through rough patches (CBS)
- Mollie Walker hears that although they’re not worried about teammates leaving as in seasons past, Blueshirts players are still doing the best they can to ignore the fanfare surrounding the trade deadline (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson noticed Gerard Gallant putting the forward lines into the blender throughout the team’s listless loss (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel lists four potential trade destinations for Vitali Kravtsov (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition if 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- The Seattle Kraken agreed to a five year, $25 million contract extension with forward JAred McCann (TSN)
