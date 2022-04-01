New York Rangers Sign College Free Agent Bobby Trivigno

The New York Rangers have signed Bobby Trivigno of the UMass-Amherst Minutemen.

A New York native ➡️ The #NYR family.



Welcome, Bobby Trivigno! — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 1, 2022

Bobby Trivigno is heading to Harford tonight, hoping to play for the @WolfPackAHL tomorrow.



The #NYR deal is for two years, begins next season. https://t.co/dztsitxT7x — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) April 1, 2022

Trivigno went undrafted and was one of college hockey’s top free agents, and the 23-year-old forward has the potential to be a nice addition to the Rangers’ organization. This year was the most impressive of Trivigno’s college career offensively, and saw him finish with a line of 20-29-49 in 37 games.

Bobby Trivigno is a finalist for the Hobey Baker award. Only other Hockey East finalist is Devon Levi, whom Trivigno beat out for the Hockey East POTY award.



Well deserved. — Nathan Strauss (@NathanPStrauss) March 16, 2022

He was also one of the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker award, and although he didn’t make it to the final three, it was a well deserved nomination for a spectacular final season.

In total Trivigno departs the NCAA with a career total of 53 goals, 78 assists, and 131 points in 139 games (0.94 P/GP), and a National Championship during the 2020-21 season in which he was teammates with Zac Jones. During that tournament he was named to the All-Tournament team, and also was named tournament MVP.

This transaction isn’t all that surprising, as Trivigno is someone the Rangers have liked for a while. The front office wanted the Setauket native to participate in development camp this past summer, but he was unable to do so because school was back in session and attending would have been a violation of NCAA rules.

Trivigno has put up some solid offensive numbers, but is also well known for his determination and work ethic, and certainly fits the profile of character players the Rangers routinely look for. He’s on the smaller side at just 5’8”, but Trivigno plays a feisty game and doesn’t get pushed around easily.

Via Chris Peters of Daily Faceoff:

What will limit Trivigno’s suitors is probably his size at 5-foot-8, 152 pounds, but those that look closer will see a player with a high motor who routinely displaces pucks from the opposition and has excellent transitional scoring abilities off the turnovers he creates. He also has a good shot and has enough speed to get through defenses. Currently wearing the ‘C’ at UMass, Trivigno has been a key player in sustaining success at UMass in the years since blueliners Cale Makar and Mario Ferraro left.

In any case, the Rangers have strengthened their system by adding another talented player at virtually no cost, and he could be an interesting option for the team in the years to come. As for NHL potential, there’s no way of knowing what will happen.

The team has gone down this road with drafted free agents like Kevin Hayes and Jimmy Vesey, and with Matt Gilory and Neal Pionk on the undrafted side. That said, Trivigno will get a chance to prove himself, and it is good to see the Rangers continue to add options like him to their system.