Bantering Points: 4/1/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks notes that although Frank Vatrano may not be the best player to skate aside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, his shoot first style could be the most comfortable fit (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears highlights the battle between Chris Kreider and Anders Lee as one to keep an eye on as the Rangers take on the Islanders tonight (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson credits Gerard Gallant’s decision to shake up the forward lines and bump up Artemiy Panarin as one of the keys to their previous victory (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple break$ down the number$ that tell the tale of the Blue$hirt$ $ea$on thu$ far (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz relays word that forward Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes and defenseman Sebastian Aho of the New York Islanders each scored goals in their respective games, and the two goals occured less than a minute apart in real time (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
