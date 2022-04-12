Bantering Points: 4/12/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker heard how Kevin Rooney and Kaapo Kakko’s coinciding injury timelines allowed them to rehab together (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that even with a playoff berth officially clinched, the Blueshirts don’t plan on resting players down the stretch (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights the desire for the team’s first division title since the 2014-15 campaign as the motive to continue pushing to win every game (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
- Adam Gretz dives into the numbers behind New York’s turnaround since the trade deadline (NBC Sports)
Around the NHL:
- Los Angeles Kings’ defenseman Drew Doughty underwent wrist surgery and will miss the remainder of the season (TSN)
- Mike Darnay reports that Pittsburgh Penguins’ forward Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross checking Nashville Predators’ defenseman Mark Borowiecki (Pensburgh)
-
