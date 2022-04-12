 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 4/12/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker heard how Kevin Rooney and Kaapo Kakko’s coinciding injury timelines allowed them to rehab together (NY Post)
  • Walker also notes that even with a playoff berth officially clinched, the Blueshirts don’t plan on resting players down the stretch (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson highlights the desire for the team’s first division title since the 2014-15 campaign as the motive to continue pushing to win every game (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
  • Adam Gretz dives into the numbers behind New York’s turnaround since the trade deadline (NBC Sports)

Around the NHL:

  • Los Angeles Kings’ defenseman Drew Doughty underwent wrist surgery and will miss the remainder of the season (TSN)
  • Mike Darnay reports that Pittsburgh Penguins’ forward Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross checking Nashville Predators’ defenseman Mark Borowiecki (Pensburgh)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...