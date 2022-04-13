Bantering Points: 4/13/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CAR 4, NYR 2 (4:59 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: While the Blueshirts are usually the dominant team when it comes to third period play, the Hurricanes found the back of the net three times in the final frame to put a stranglehold on the division lead (CBS)
- Larry Brooks suggests that any attempt by the Blueshirts to bring Vitali Kravtsov back into the fold now that his KHL season is over would represent a betrayal (NY Post)
- Jenna Lemoncelli caught up with Tony DeAngelo prior to his return to Madison Square Garden as a visitor last night (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Jacob Trouba about how the Rangers have evolved since his arrival in 2019 (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Anaheim Ducks picked up the option on Dallas Eakins’ contract, locking him in behind their bench as their head coach for the 2022-23 campaign (TSN)
- Tonight’s scheduled game between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets has been postponed to May 1st as the city of Winnipeg braces for a severe blizzard (Sportsnet)
