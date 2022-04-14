Bantering Points: 4/14/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, PHI 0 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A strong effort out of Alexandar Georgiev and a pair of goals from Kaapo Kakko propelled the Blueshirts past Philadelphia (CBS)
- Larry Brooks discusses Chris Kreider’s journey from the inconsistent, streaky player that confused fans for nearly a decade to the 50 goal scorer he has become (NY Post)
- Brooks also relayed word that Vitali Kravtsov will remain in Russia to begin his offseason training plan and will not come to New York to aid the team’s playoff run (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson points out how the Blueshirts’ power play is getting into playoff form early this season (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory at the Wells Fargo Center (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Detroit Red Wings agreed to a one year, pro-rated $800,000 contract with goaltender Magnus Hellberg (TSN)
- Sean Leahy reports that the Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, home of MLB’s Boston Red Sox, for the 2023 Winter Classic (NBC Sports)
