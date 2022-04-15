Bantering Points: 4/15/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks wonders if the third line’s strong performance against Philadelphia while Alexis Lafreneire watched as a healthy scratch could cost the former first overall pick his spot on the line (NY Post)
- Brooks also highlighted K’Andre Miller’s maturation into one of New York’s best blueliners as a reason for the team’s strong performance this far (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson ponders how Gerard Gallant will balance his squad’s pursuit of first place in the Metropolitan Division with the need to rest up for the playoffs (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple give$ five thought$ on the $tate of the Ranger$ a$ the team prepare$ for their final $tretch of the regular $ea$on(The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Forward Michael Misa became the eighth player in Canadian major junior history to be granted exceptional status, allowing him to compete in the OHL as a 15 year old for the 2022-23 season (TSN)
- The NHLPA Executive Board voted to release the findings of an independent report into the Kyle Beach sexual assault investigation, which will be released today (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz writes that although they’re a question mark to even make the playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights will be a tough out if they do qualify (NBC Sports)
