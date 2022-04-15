 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 4/15/22

By Jack McKenna
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks wonders if the third line’s strong performance against Philadelphia while Alexis Lafreneire watched as a healthy scratch could cost the former first overall pick his spot on the line (NY Post)
  • Brooks also highlighted K’Andre Miller’s maturation into one of New York’s best blueliners as a reason for the team’s strong performance this far (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson ponders how Gerard Gallant will balance his squad’s pursuit of first place in the Metropolitan Division with the need to rest up for the playoffs (Newsday)
  • Arthur $taple give$ five thought$ on the $tate of the Ranger$ a$ the team prepare$ for their final $tretch of the regular $ea$on(The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Forward Michael Misa became the eighth player in Canadian major junior history to be granted exceptional status, allowing him to compete in the OHL as a 15 year old for the 2022-23 season (TSN)
  • The NHLPA Executive Board voted to release the findings of an independent report into the Kyle Beach sexual assault investigation, which will be released today (Sportsnet)
  • Adam Gretz writes that although they’re a question mark to even make the playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights will be a tough out if they do qualify (NBC Sports)

