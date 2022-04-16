 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 4/16/22

By Jack McKenna
Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker notes that the Rangers will be playing most of their remaining schedule against teams they likely won’t be seeing in the playoffs (NY Post)
  • Walker also relayed word from Gerard Gallant about Alexis Lafreniere’s status for today’s game against Detroit (NY Post)
  • Chris Lomon chatted with Frank Vatrano about the adjustments he’s made since arriving on Broadway (Official NHLPA Site)
  • Brendan Azoff previews potential playoff matchups against the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple examine$ the future$ of Ryan $trome, Andrew Copp, and more (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Rick Westhead reports that NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr was cleared of any intentional wrong doing throughout the Kyle Beach sexual assault case (TSN)
  • Shayna Goldman goes in-depth on who the league’s best power play quarterbacks are (Sportsnet)
  • Adam Gretz saw the New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens hold a moment of silence in memory of Mike Bossy, who passed away at age 65 yesterday (NBC Sports)

