Bantering Points: 4/16/22

Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that the Rangers will be playing most of their remaining schedule against teams they likely won’t be seeing in the playoffs (NY Post)
- Walker also relayed word from Gerard Gallant about Alexis Lafreniere’s status for today’s game against Detroit (NY Post)
- Chris Lomon chatted with Frank Vatrano about the adjustments he’s made since arriving on Broadway (Official NHLPA Site)
- Brendan Azoff previews potential playoff matchups against the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple examine$ the future$ of Ryan $trome, Andrew Copp, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Rick Westhead reports that NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr was cleared of any intentional wrong doing throughout the Kyle Beach sexual assault case (TSN)
- Shayna Goldman goes in-depth on who the league’s best power play quarterbacks are (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz saw the New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens hold a moment of silence in memory of Mike Bossy, who passed away at age 65 yesterday (NBC Sports)
