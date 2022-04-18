Kaapo Kakko Out Week to Week

In Saturday’s matinee game against the Detroit Red Wings, Kaapo Kakko went down awkwardly in the first period. He stood up, played out the rest of his shift, and then left for the locker room. When the second period began and there was still no Kakko to be seen, it became apparent the young forward who had just recently returned from an injury may have been hurt again. After the game Gallant minimized the situation, saying as far as he was aware it wasn’t that serious and they were just playing it safe.

Today the New York Rangers announced Kakko is now week to week and will be out for a short period of time.

The young Finn has had some bad luck, having just returned and starting to hit his groove, but with that being said his fall looked a bit gruesome and there was some concern the injury was much more severe. There still isn’t a lot known about the situation and the team very well could be playing the safe game and holding him out just until the playoffs begin. For everyone’s sake let’s hope that’s what’s happening here, but we will learn more about his injury in the near future.