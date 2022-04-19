Bantering Points: 4/19/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears reflects on how well Andrew Copp has gelled with the various linemates he’s had on Broadway as he prepares to face his former team, the Winnipeg Jets, for the first time tonight (NY Post)
- Denis Gorman heard from Gerard Gallant about his expectations for Kaapo Kakko’s latest injury (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
- Scott Blair reminisces on Wayne Gretzky’s final game, an event that took places 23 years ago yesterday (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple preview$ tonight’$ game again$t Winnipeg, po$$ible lineup combination$ in Kakko’$ ab$ence, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and rapper Mackelmore have purchased ownership stakes in the Seattle Kraken (TSN)
- Goaltender Dryden McKay, the 2022 Hobey Baker winner, has been suspended for six months due to a violation of the USADA’s anti-doping policy (Sportsnet)
