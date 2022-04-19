Game #77: Winnipeg Jets vs New York Rangers Open Thread

For the final time this season, the Blueshirts are set for a cross conference clash at Madison Square Garden. The Winnipeg Jets are in town for the second and final meeting of the season with the Rangers, and the two points up for grabs tonight are two points New York could really use. Carolina’s victory in Arizona last night moved them back into sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division, so Gerard Gallant’s squad can pull back into a tie with a victory tonight.

While the Jets are still mathematically alive for playoff contention, the team is practically out of it and just going through the motions at this point in the season. With a lot more to play for, the Blueshirts can’t afford to lose this one.

Player to Watch: Andrew Copp

Copp was traded from Winnipeg to New York at the trade deadline, and the former Jets has fit like a glove since joining his new team. With 13 points in 13 games since becoming a Ranger, Copp has lived up to the hefty price tag the team paid to acquire him thus far. Keep an eye on him tonight as he plays against his former team for the first time after skating nearly 500 games as a member of the Jets.

Enjoy the game!