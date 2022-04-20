Bantering Points: 4/20/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, WPG 0 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: For the third consecutive game, the Blueshirts shut their opponent out and had one of their key players score a pair of goals en route to a victory (CBS)
- Mollie Walker sees New York’s trade deadline acquisitions as the main reason they’ve managed to weather the storm of injuries as of late (NY Post)
- Walker also points out that with only four games remaining, four Rangers still have an opportunity to skate in all 82 regular season games (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Andrew Copp about matching up against his former team for the first time since being traded from Winnipeg (Newsday)
- Stephenson also caught up with Morgan Barron to discuss how he’s adjusted to Winnipeg since being traded by the Rangers (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury announced that he has no plans to retire following the season (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league (NBC Sports)
