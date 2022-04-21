Bantering Points: 4/21/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks highlights Artemiy Panarin’s lack of deep playoff runs in his previous trips to the post season as why being a big contributor to a Rangers playoff run would be special (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that while Gerard Gallant is known for the rigid structure he asks his players to play within, Panarin’s elite puck skills have allowed some leeway for him (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano discusses what he thinks Panarin must do to lead the Rangers deep into the spring and summer (LoHud)
- Brian Abate sees Filip Chytil’s recent improvements on the ice as spectacular timing for the Blueshirts (The Hockey Writers)
- Rachel Nones tabs Frank Vatrano is a game changing player since his arrival on Broadway (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Sean Leahy examines 12 coaches who have murky futures beyond the end of the 2021-22 season (NBC Sports)
- The NHL Entry Draft Lottery will be broadcast on May 10th, with this year’s edition being the first to limit the number of spots a team can jump to ten picks (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...