Game #78: New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Open Thread

The Rangers and Islanders are set to clash for the final time this season at UBS Arena tonight. With only five games remaining before the playoffs, Gerard Gallant’s squad is in dire need of every point possible in order to secure the Metropolitan Division title crown for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Although the Islanders will not be joining the Blueshirts in the chase for the Stanley Cup, don’t expect Barry Trotz’s group to roll over and hand their divisional rivals two points and a split of the season series.

While the Rangers took the opening game of the season series against a ragtag Islanders group decimated by COVID-19 back in November, the Isles have won the last two meetings at Madison Square Garden by a combined margin of 5-1.

Player to Watch: Artemiy Panarin

As the subject of a trio of articles from the Blueshirts’ beat writers yesterday, Panarin will look to make his mark on tonight’s game. As the team leader in assists and points, look for Panarin to make more magic with the puck on his stick tonight.

Enjoy the game!