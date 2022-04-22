Bantering Points: 4/22/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, NYI 3 (5:00 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A first period hat trick from Andrew Copp got the Blueshirts off to a fast start, and further scoring from Chris Kreider, Ryan Strome, and Ryan Reaves was enough for the team to earn a critical two points (CBS)
- Larry Brooks sees the acquisitions of Frank Vatrano and Andrew Copp as moves that have legitimized the Rangers as contenders (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker chatted with Braden Schneider as the rookie prepares for his first taste of playoff hockey as a pro (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that Artemiy Panarin’s four assist night resulted in him setting a new career high for points in a season (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
- James O’Brien argues that Igor Shesterkin’s resurgence as bumped him back into the conversation for the Hart Trophy (NBC Sports)
Around the NHL:
- The 2022-23 campaign will begin with the revival of the NHL Global Series, as San Jose, Colorado, Columbus, and Nashville will open the season in Europe (TSN)
- Rory Boylen examines how five big names that moved at the trade deadline have adjusted to their new teams (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...