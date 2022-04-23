Bantering Points: 4/23/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker relays word that although the injuries Andrew Copp and Filip Chytil aren’t serious, both forwards will sit out of today’s game against the Boston Bruins (NY Post)
- Walker also heard about the team’s mindset after they secured home ice advantage for at least their first round playoff series following Thursday’s victory (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel examines the possibility of a second round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Hockey Hall of Famer and former Ranger Guy Lafleur passed away at age 70 (Sportsnet)
- Sean Leahy notes that after missing out on the annual trip to the White House made by Stanley Cup champions in 2020, the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet with President Joe Biden and the rest of the White House staff on Monday (NBC Sports)
- Vegas Golden Knights’ head coach Pete DeBoer refuted a report that goaltender Robin Lehner is in need of season ending knee surgery (TSN)
