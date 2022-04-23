Game #79: New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins Open Thread

For the 41st and final time for the regular season, the Blueshirts are on the road for yet another hockey game. Today’s contest is an Original Six bout, and possibly a preview of a first round playoff matchup. Gerard Gallant’s squad is in the City of Champions to wrap up the season series with the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins currently find themselves in the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. The Rangers are in the thick of the race for the Metropolitan Division title, and whichever of them or Carolina claims the division crown will draw the top Wild Card in the opening round of the playoffs. Having won the first two games of the season series and attempting a sweep this afternoon, a win today could give the Blueshirts all the confidence they need if they end up clashing with Boston in the playoffs.

Player to Watch: Chris Kreider

After scoring his 51st goal of the season last game, the Massachusetts native moved into sole possession of third place on the single season goals list in franchise history. Kreider’s next goal would move him into a tie for second place with the 52 goals Adam Graves scored in 1993-94, so keep an eye on Kreider as his climb up the record books continues.

Enjoy the game!