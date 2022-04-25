 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 4/25/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
NHL: JAN 28 Wild at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker notes that although injuries racking up towards the end of the season isn’t a good thing, opportunities have been created for Julien Gauthier and Greg McKegg to knock off some rust ahead of the playoffs (NY Post)
  • Walker also examined some of the teams the Blueshirts could square off with in the opening round of the playoffs (NY Post)
  • Denis Gorman relays word of an alumni games played between former members of the Rangers and Islanders in East Meadow this past Saturday (Newsday)
  • Brendan Azoff makes the argument for resting players over the final three games of the regular season (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...