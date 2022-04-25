Bantering Points: 4/25/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that although injuries racking up towards the end of the season isn’t a good thing, opportunities have been created for Julien Gauthier and Greg McKegg to knock off some rust ahead of the playoffs (NY Post)
- Walker also examined some of the teams the Blueshirts could square off with in the opening round of the playoffs (NY Post)
- Denis Gorman relays word of an alumni games played between former members of the Rangers and Islanders in East Meadow this past Saturday (Newsday)
- Brendan Azoff makes the argument for resting players over the final three games of the regular season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- A national funeral for the late Guy Lafleur will be held on Tuesday, May 3rd in downtown Montreal (Sportsnet)
