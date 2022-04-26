Bantering Points: 4/26/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears relays word that all three of Andrew Copp, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko will be game time decisions for tonight’s bout with Carolina (NY Post)
- Sears also examines the long shot odds the Blueshirts have of catching Carolina for 1st place in the Metropolitan Division (NY Post)
- Denis Gorman hears from Gerard Gallant about how whether his squad wins the division or not, they could end up with the same playoff opponent either way (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- The Toronto Marlies of the AHL agreed to a two year contract with 2022 Hobey Baker Award winning goaltender Dryden McKay (TSN)
- Ryan Getzlaf, (ANA) Carey Price, (MTL) and Brian Boyle, (PIT) headline the list of players each team nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Sportsnet)
- Sean Leahy recaps the action from the one game last night (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...