Game #80: Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Open Thread

Heading into the weekend, the Metropolitan Division crown was up for grabs between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes. Both teams sat at 108 points in 78 games, and tonight’s contest was looking like it would boil down to a division championship game. However, the Blueshirts’ Saturday afternoon loss in Boston combined with a pair of Hurricanes victories on Saturday have drastically shifted the equation.

Should the Hurricanes win tonight, they’ll wrap up their first Metropolitan Division title since realignment. That would lock the Rangers into second place and guarantee a first round meeting with either Washington or Pittsburgh. If the Blueshirts are able to pull out a victory and knot the season series at 2 wins apiece, they’d still be mathematically alive to win the division but remain in need of help.

Player to Watch: Adam Fox

Arriving in New York via a trade from the Hurricanes in 2019, Fox has established himself as one of the league’s premier defenseman since turning pro. With an All-Rookie team and Norris Trophy already under his belt at age 24, Fox’s play will be a critical factor in how far the Rangers advance in the playoffs. Look for Fox to put on a show today against a team the Blueshirts could very well see again further down the line.

