Bantering Points: 4/27/22

Here are today's news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CAR 4, NYR 3 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: With the division title hanging in the balance, the Blueshirts were unable to hang with the Hurricanes and fell on home ice, locking them into 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division (CBS)
- Mollie Walker sees Frank Vatrano as the perfect fit to play alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that whether or not Gerard Gallant wins the Jack Adams Award, the Rangers have been impressed with their first year head coach (NY Post)
- Neil Best writes that with the Rangers soon to be the only professional New York team still playing as of Saturday, they have a chance to turn all of the state into Rangerstown (Newsday)
- Colin Stephenson discussed Vatrano’s contributions in what will likely be a brief stay on Broadway (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- Last night’s events locked in the second of eight opening round playoff matchups, as the Edmonton Oilers will host the Los Angeles Kings in the 2/3 Pacific Division clash (Sportsnet)
