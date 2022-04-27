Game #81: Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After losing last night’s showdown with the Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina Hurricanes, the Blueshirts will look to rebound in their final Original Six contest of the season tonight. Martin St. Louis and his Montreal Canadiens are set to come into Madison Square Garden to clash with Gerard Gallant’s squad.

With the Blueshirts locked into the #2 seed in the Metro bracket, the team will opt to rest a number of players. Andrew Copp and Artemiy Panarin have already been ruled out, and today’s recall of Zac Jones implies that at least one regular defenseman is likely to watch tonight’s action from the press box.

Player to Watch: Zac Jones

While he was slated to join the Rangers during the playoffs as a Black Ace, the team opted to recall Jones from AHL Hartford now, presumably to get him in the lineup for the final two regular season contests. Hartford wrapped up its season last weekend, and Jones finished with a 9-26-35 stat line in 52 games. Having recorded two assists in the eleven NHL games he played earlier this season, keep an eye on Jones tonight.

Enjoy the game!