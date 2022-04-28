 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 4/28/22

By Jack McKenna
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: MTL 4, NYR 3 (4:59 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Resting several players with their playoff spot completely locked in, the Blueshirts’ B-team was unable to overcome the Canadiens and lost their third straight game (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that Kaapo Kakko was not among the players to sit yesterday, but was happy to get more ice time than usual with the playoffs around the corner (NY Post)
  • Walker also points out that yesterday served as the first trip back to MSG for Montreal’s interim head coach Martin St. Louis (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson relays word that Chris Kreider was awarded the inaugural Mr. Ranger Award in memory of the late Rod Gilbert (Newsday)
  • Brian Abate highlights three of the team’s depth players to keep an eye on once the playoffs begin (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

