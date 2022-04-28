Bantering Points: 4/28/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: MTL 4, NYR 3 (4:59 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Resting several players with their playoff spot completely locked in, the Blueshirts’ B-team was unable to overcome the Canadiens and lost their third straight game (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that Kaapo Kakko was not among the players to sit yesterday, but was happy to get more ice time than usual with the playoffs around the corner (NY Post)
- Walker also points out that yesterday served as the first trip back to MSG for Montreal’s interim head coach Martin St. Louis (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that Chris Kreider was awarded the inaugural Mr. Ranger Award in memory of the late Rod Gilbert (Newsday)
- Brian Abate highlights three of the team’s depth players to keep an eye on once the playoffs begin (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- Pittsburgh Penguins CEO David Morehouse has stepped down from his position (TSN)
