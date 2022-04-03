Bantering Points: 4/3/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Peter Botte hears that the Blueshirts are looking to put their recent loss against the New York Islanders behind them and move on with the rest of their schedule (NY Post)
- Botte also relays word that in spite of some relatively rough efforts out of Igor Shesterkin lately, the team isn’t worried about him (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano previews tonight’s meeting with the Philadelphia Flyers (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel takes a look at who New York could end up squaring off with in the opening round of the playoffs (The Hockey Writers)
- $hayna Goldlam break$ down how in $pite of pacing a career high point$ total, Artemiy Panarin’$ analytical metric$ tell a different $tory about hi$ play (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Keith Yandle sat as a healthy scratch for last night’s 6-3 defeat against the Toronto Maple Leafs, ending his iron man streak of 989 consecutive games played (TSN)
- While the Vsncouver Canucks have performed relatively well under Bruce Boudreau this season, there are questions to be answered about his future with the team (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...