Game #70: Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After suffering a shellacking on their home ice at the hands of the New York Islanders, the Rangers will look to rebound against yet another divisional opponent playing out the string. The Philadelphia Flyers are in town tonight, and they’ll play for the second consecutive night after falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs at home yesterday.

The storylines surrounding the Flyers are intriguing right now. Former Ranger Keith Yandle sat out last night’s game as a healthy scratch, ending his iron man streak at 989 consecutive games played. Kevin Hayes, another former Ranger and a close friend of Yandle, spoke out and stated he disagreed with the decision given Philadelphia current status of just going through the motions until the seasons. There could be some tension brewing in the city of brotherly love, and the Rangers need to capitalize on that tonight.

Player to Watch: Chris Kreider

Much like Hayes and Yandle, Chris Kreider is a Massachussetts native. With 46 goals on the season thus far, Kreider has already tied Jaromir Jagr’s franchise record of 24 PPG’s in a season and will look to challenge Jagr’s single season record of 54 goals. Keep an eye on Kreider tonight.

Enjoy the game!