 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 4/30/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Capitals v New York Rangers Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 3, WSH 2 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Blueshirts closed out their regular season on a high note with a comeback victory to secure a first round matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (CBS)
  • Neil Best reports that all first round games will be broadcast on MSG for those in the station’s usual broadcast area (Newsday)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that Igor Shesterkin was named team MVP (Newsday)
  • Arthur Staple goes in-depth on how K’Andre Miller has evolved from one of the most raw athletes scouts have seen to a key defenseman for the 52 win Rangers (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...