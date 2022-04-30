Bantering Points: 4/30/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, WSH 2 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts closed out their regular season on a high note with a comeback victory to secure a first round matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (CBS)
- Neil Best reports that all first round games will be broadcast on MSG for those in the station’s usual broadcast area (Newsday)
- Colin Stephenson notes that Igor Shesterkin was named team MVP (Newsday)
- Arthur Staple goes in-depth on how K’Andre Miller has evolved from one of the most raw athletes scouts have seen to a key defenseman for the 52 win Rangers (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The league’s players association has begun a search for Donald Fehr’s replacement as executive director (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz doesn’t see anyone for the Vegas Golden Knights to blame for their failure to miss the playoffs aside from themselves (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...