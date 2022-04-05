 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 4/5/22

By Jack McKenna
Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker sees Artemiy Panarin’s recent success without Ryan Strome as a reason for the Blueshirts not to panic over Strome’s status as an unrestricted free agent after the season (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson heard from Andrew Copp about New York’s resilience in the face of adversity and how that will benefit them when the playoffs begin (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers five thoughts on the current state of the team (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple give$ hi$ take on the Ranger$’ recent lo$$e$ (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Adam Gretz examines the Washington Capitals’ issues in goal and why it could spell disaster in the form of an early playoff exit for them (NBC Sports)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Auston Matthews recorded a hat trick to tie the Leafs single season record of 54 goals en route to a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning (Sportsnet)

