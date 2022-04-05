Game #71: New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Open Thread

For the third straight game, the Rangers will be taking part in a Metropolitan Division clash tonight. After stumbling in a pair of home games against the Islanders and Flyers, Gerard Gallant’s squad will cross the Hudson River for their final meeting of the season with Our Rivals That Mildly Aggravate Us. After winning the first two games of the season series at Madison Square Garden’s main building, the Rangers lost their first game after the deadline in a 7-4 rout to Our Moderately Annoying Rivals at MSG’s satellite facility in Newark.

If the Blueshirts are able to win tonight, it’ll mark the third consecutive season of winning the season series. Meanwhile, a regulation loss would hand the season series to Our Rivals That Slightly Perturb Us, and a post-regulation loss would end the series in a tie.

Player to Watch: Filip Chytil

As the Rangers gear up for the playoffs, their forward depth will need to play a crucial role. Chytil is set to skate on the third line with Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow, so look for that line to provide a spark for the Rangers tonight.

Enjoy the game!