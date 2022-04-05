Rangers vs Devils: Rangers Get Revenge Over Devils With 3-1 Win

The New York Rangers finally got their revenge over the New Jersey Devils this evening as they picked up a 3-1 win at the Prudential Center. After allowing an early first period goal, the Rangers settled back into their game and were able to rattle off three unanswered goals throughout the game. Alexandar Georgiev picked up his fifth straight win as he turned aside 20 of 21 of the shots he faced, and made several key saves for the Rangers.

1st Period

Yegor Sharangovich (20) - Unassisted - 6:56

Sharangovich with a really good play here to open the scoring / net his 20th of the season #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/573jQnzL7H — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 5, 2022

Despite the Rangers controlling a majority of the game early on, it would be the Devils breaking the ice and taking an early 1-0 lead. A quick intended outlet pass by Jacob Trouba was read perfectly by Yegor Sharangovich as he swung his stick along the ice to take away the lane. The puck landed perfectly for Sharangovich after the turnover, and he was able to break in all along on Alexandar Georgiev. Sharangovich made one final move to his backhand before flipping the puck past Georgiev to give New Jersey the lead.

Ryan Strome (16) - Chris Kreider (20) & Artemiy Panarin (64) PPG - 11:07

Strome ties the game on the power play. Really nice primary pass from Kreider #NYR pic.twitter.com/4s6pxp7Qf4 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 5, 2022

Shortly after the Devils opening goal, Braden Schneider energized the Rangers with an absolutely massive open ice hit on Jesper Boqvist. The hit drew the attention of Yegor Sharangovich and he made the mistake of stepping in to fight Schneider. Schneider completely bullied Sharangovich and was able to draw the additional instigator penalty on the play. On the ensuing power play, the Rangers made quick work of the Devils with clean passing down below the circles. Ryan Strome finished off the beautiful passing and snapped home a crisp centering feed from Chris Kreider off to the right of the net.

Chris Kreider (47) - Artemiy Panarin (65) & Adam Fox (57) PPG - 17:57

Chris Kreider nets his 47th goal of the season / 25th power play goal (setting a franchise record) #NYR pic.twitter.com/WAODd3KKuO — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 5, 2022

A little over six minutes after setting up the Rangers’ first goal, Chris Kreider picked up one of his own on the second power play of the night. Adam Fox was able to draw two defenders over to him just inside the blue line, and sent the puck over the Artemiy Panarin along the right wall. Chris Kreider was setup in his office right in front of the net, and just barely opened up his stick for the slight deflection. The puck flew right over the shoulder of Nico Daws, and Kreider’s 47th of the season gave the Rangers their first lead of the evening.

3rd Period

Justin Braun (6) - Braden Schneider (7) & Andrew Copp (28) - 3:55

Justin Braun cranks home the one-timer for his first as a Ranger, giving New York some breathing room in the third!#NYR pic.twitter.com/hRsmnbPevS — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) April 6, 2022

The Rangers needed an insurance marker to create some breathing room, and they got just that from an unexpected source. The Rangers went to work in the offensive zone, and Andrew Copp was able to collect the puck after getting a pass behind the net from Artemiy Panarin. Copp worked the puck back up top to the point to keep the Devils moving, but Braden Schneider immediately moved the puck across to his defensive partner. Justin Braun stepped into a heavy one-timer, and the shot surprised Nico Daws through traffic. Daws was able to get a slight piece of the puck with his glove, but the momentum pushed the puck into the back of the net to give New York the 3-1 cushion.

After the Rangers allowed seven goals to the Devils in their previous outing, this was a much better effort on the defensive side of the puck. The Rangers didn’t generate a whole lot of shots on goal, but they were able to beat the Devils with their lethal power play. Tonight’s win coupled with a Pittsburgh Penguins loss to Colorado, the Rangers have now built a four point cushion for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers will have a key matchup coming up on Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins come into Madison Square Garden.