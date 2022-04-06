 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 4/6/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 3, NJD 1 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: After surrendering the opening goal, the Rangers rallied back by scoring three unanswered goals to down the Devils and improving their standing in the Metropolitan Division (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker saw Ryan Strome’s return to the lineup as a key factor in last night’s victory (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson heard from Alexis Lafreniere about how the lack of individual stats for the former #1 overall pick is a non-issue so long as the Blueshirts continue to win (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s victory over New Jersey (LoHud)
  • Matt Grazel believes that the Rangers can’t afford to let Andrew Copp leave in free agency following the season (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

