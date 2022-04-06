Bantering Points: 4/6/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, NJD 1 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: After surrendering the opening goal, the Rangers rallied back by scoring three unanswered goals to down the Devils and improving their standing in the Metropolitan Division (CBS)
- Mollie Walker saw Ryan Strome’s return to the lineup as a key factor in last night’s victory (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Alexis Lafreniere about how the lack of individual stats for the former #1 overall pick is a non-issue so long as the Blueshirts continue to win (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s victory over New Jersey (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel believes that the Rangers can’t afford to let Andrew Copp leave in free agency following the season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Emily Kaplan reports that Anaheim Ducks’ captain Ryan Getzlaf will be retiring from the league at the conclusion of the season (ESPN)
- New Jersey Devils’ forward Jack Hughes will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury suffered on Sunday against the New York Islanders (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
