Bantering Points: 4/7/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks highlights Braden Schneider’s contributions as the spark the Blueshirts have used as of late (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker sees tonight’s meeting between New York and Pittsburgh as more than just another one of the 82 regular season games (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson also points out Schneider’s physicality as the turning point of Tuesday’s victory (Newsday)
- Sylvie McCarthy sees tonight’s game against the Penguins as a tone setter for a potential playoff matchup (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Forward Ben Holmstrom of AHL Rochester has been suspended eight games for using homophobic language in a game against the Utica Comets (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien wonders how close the New Jersey Devils are from transitioning from their rebuilding phase and into playoff contention (NBC Sports)
- Tracey Myers relays word that Marian Hossa will sign a one day contract to officially retire from hockey as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL.com)
