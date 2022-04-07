 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 4/7/22

By Jack McKenna
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks highlights Braden Schneider’s contributions as the spark the Blueshirts have used as of late (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker sees tonight’s meeting between New York and Pittsburgh as more than just another one of the 82 regular season games (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson also points out Schneider’s physicality as the turning point of Tuesday’s victory (Newsday)
  • Sylvie McCarthy sees tonight’s game against the Penguins as a tone setter for a potential playoff matchup (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Forward Ben Holmstrom of AHL Rochester has been suspended eight games for using homophobic language in a game against the Utica Comets (Sportsnet)
  • James O’Brien wonders how close the New Jersey Devils are from transitioning from their rebuilding phase and into playoff contention (NBC Sports)
  • Tracey Myers relays word that Marian Hossa will sign a one day contract to officially retire from hockey as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL.com)

