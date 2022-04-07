Game #72: Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After defeating the New Jersey Devils two nights ago, the Rangers are set for a fourth consecutive divisional contest. Gerard Gallant’s squad will welcome Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell, and the rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins into Madison Square Garden for the fourth and final meeting of the season series tonight.

In what will likely be a preview of a first round playoff matchup, a regulation win for the Rangers would create a six point cushion from Pittsburgh and all but secure a top two finish in the Metropolitan Division. Should the Penguins earn a regulation victory and a split of the season series, the two teams would be separated by just two points with ten games remaining. Both teams have essentially locked up top three spots in the division, but with home ice in an opening round playoff series potentially on the line, tonight’s clash should be one with a postseason-like atmosphere.

Player to Watch: Chris Kreider

After the Rangers were shutout by the Penguins in the first game of the season series, Chris Kreider had lead the offensive charge in the last two meetings. Kreider has posted a 3-2-5 stat line and been the top point scorer over two games where the Blueshirts have outscored the Penguins 8-3. After setting the franchise record with his 25th power play goal of the season on Tuesday, look for Kreider’s presence to be felt once again tonight.

Enjoy the game!