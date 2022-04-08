Bantering Points: 4/8/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, PIT 0 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A strong effort out of Igor Shesterkin propelled the Rangers to their most critical victory of the season yet as they gained ground in the jockeying for playoff seeding (CBS)
- Larry Brooks sees last night’s victory as another point in the direction of the Blueshirts looking like legitimate contenders (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker points out the high hit delivered to Tyler Motte as the source of tempers flaring late in yesterday’s contest (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s crucial victory over Pittsburgh (LoHud)
- Tom Castro argues that Andrew Copp’s play since arriving at the trade deadline could make Ryan Strome expendable after the season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- San Jose Sharks’ general manager Doug Wilson has stepped down from the position due to a medical issue (TSN)
- The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Buffalo Sabres by a 5-3 margin in order to clinch their fourth consecutive berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
