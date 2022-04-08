 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 4/8/22

By Jack McKenna
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 3, PIT 0 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: A strong effort out of Igor Shesterkin propelled the Rangers to their most critical victory of the season yet as they gained ground in the jockeying for playoff seeding (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks sees last night’s victory as another point in the direction of the Blueshirts looking like legitimate contenders (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker points out the high hit delivered to Tyler Motte as the source of tempers flaring late in yesterday’s contest (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s crucial victory over Pittsburgh (LoHud)
  • Tom Castro argues that Andrew Copp’s play since arriving at the trade deadline could make Ryan Strome expendable after the season (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • San Jose Sharks’ general manager Doug Wilson has stepped down from the position due to a medical issue (TSN)
  • The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Buffalo Sabres by a 5-3 margin in order to clinch their fourth consecutive berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Sportsnet)
  • Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)

