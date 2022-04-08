Tyler Motte out with “significant” injury

The news broke today that New York Rangers forward Tyler Motte is out with a “significant” upper-body injury, which was sustained in last night’s victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

#NYR say Tyler Motte suffered a “significant” upper-body injury. It is not his head. There is no timetable for his return.



Filip Chytil is also day to day with an upper-body injury. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) April 8, 2022

It’s important to note that Mollie Walker has reported that the injury that Motte sustained was not to his head. However, there is also no timetable for his return, which is not the news the Rangers want to hear with the playoffs on the horizon. Walker also reported that Filip Chytil is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The Rangers acquired Motte from the Vancouver Canucks for a 2023 4th round pick. In his 9 GP with the Rangers, Motte has averaged 12:33 TOI/GP in a depth role. He’s averaged three hits a game and has also been featured on the Rangers’ penalty kill.

Before his injury last night, Motte was still searching for his first point as a Blueshirt. He had 7 goals and 8 assists in 49 games with the Canucks before Rangers general manager Chris Drury brought him to New York.

The Rangers and head coach Gerard Gallant took exception to the hit that injured Motte last night. The blow was delivered by Anthony Angello, who was sent to the box for interference. Those who want another look at the hit can follow the link in the previous sentence.

The Blueshirts are back in action tomorrow night against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET at the Garden.