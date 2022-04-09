Bantering Points: 4/9/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Zach Braziller examines the revolving door of players the lineup is about to become with injuries from Thursday’s game opening lineup spots for returning players (NY Post)
- Neil Best hears that while Tyler Motte will be out indefinitely, Kevin Rooney and Kaapo Kakko could be in line to return to the ice for tonight’s game against Ottawa (Newsday)
- With the Rangers set to clinch their first playoff berth in the post-Henrik Lundqvist era tonight, a look back at the numbers behind his incredible run on Broadway is in order (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple i$ taking fan que$tion$ in advance of hi$ next Blue$hirt$ centric mailbag (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Melissa Burgess reports that the Buffalo Sabres have agreed to a three year entry-level contract with Owen Power, the #1 overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft (Die By The Blade)
- Shayna Goldman breaks down what makes Elias Lindholm such an effective cog of the machine the Calgary Flames have become (Sportsnet)
- With their struggles of late putting them in serious danger of falling to a Wild Card spot, the Tampa Bay Lightning are in need of a gut check with the playoffs right around the corner (NBC Sports)
