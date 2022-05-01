Bantering Points: 5/1/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears sets the stage for yet another playoff meeting between New York and Pittsburgh (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson lists five storylines to follow as the Blueshirts embark on their first playoff journey in five years (Newsday)
- Stephenson also relays word from former Ranger Mike Rupp about his thoughts on the team’s playoff chances (Newsday)
- Brendan Azoff argues that Igor Shesterkin should be given consideration for both the Vezina and Hart Trophies (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple give$ five rea$on$ why New York ought to be favored over Pitt$burgh in their playoff matchup (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Sean Leahy gives us the full schedule for the opening round of the playoffs (NBC Sports)
- Columbus Blue Jackets’ goaltender Elvis Merzlikins revealed that his team’s signature cannon celebration following every game was an issue for him at time due to the tragic firework-related death of his former teammate Matiss Kivlenieks (Sportnet)
- The Detroit Red Wings will let the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill expire and begin the search for a replacement (TSN)
