 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 5/1/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Ethan Sears sets the stage for yet another playoff meeting between New York and Pittsburgh (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson lists five storylines to follow as the Blueshirts embark on their first playoff journey in five years (Newsday)
  • Stephenson also relays word from former Ranger Mike Rupp about his thoughts on the team’s playoff chances (Newsday)
  • Brendan Azoff argues that Igor Shesterkin should be given consideration for both the Vezina and Hart Trophies (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple give$ five rea$on$ why New York ought to be favored over Pitt$burgh in their playoff matchup (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Sean Leahy gives us the full schedule for the opening round of the playoffs (NBC Sports)
  • Columbus Blue Jackets’ goaltender Elvis Merzlikins revealed that his team’s signature cannon celebration following every game was an issue for him at time due to the tragic firework-related death of his former teammate Matiss Kivlenieks (Sportnet)
  • The Detroit Red Wings will let the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill expire and begin the search for a replacement (TSN)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...