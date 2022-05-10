Bantering Points: 5/10/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: PIT 7, NYR 2 (4:52 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts fell behind 4-1 once again, but there was no valiant comeback to be made as they rolled over and were non competitive throughout another blowout loss (CBS)
- Ethan Sears points out the poor play from New York’s top line as a primary contributor to the 3-1 deficit they now find themselves in after four games (NY Post)
- Sears also makes note of how dominant Sidney Crosby in particular has been, primarily matched against the Rangers’ top unit (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks calls out the Blueshirts for their pitiful play thus far (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
- Brian Abate argues that the time has come for Patrik Nemeth to sit out as a healthy scratch (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple gave hi$ thought$ on yet another one of New York’$ losses (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Ottawa Senators have relieved Pierre McGuire of his duties as senior vice president of player development less than a year after bringing him into the fold (TSN)
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- Dan Saraceni relays word that the New York Islanders have parted ways with head coach Barry Trotz (Lighthouse Hockey)
