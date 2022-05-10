 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 5/10/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Four Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: PIT 7, NYR 2 (4:52 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Blueshirts fell behind 4-1 once again, but there was no valiant comeback to be made as they rolled over and were non competitive throughout another blowout loss (CBS)
  • Ethan Sears points out the poor play from New York’s top line as a primary contributor to the 3-1 deficit they now find themselves in after four games (NY Post)
  • Sears also makes note of how dominant Sidney Crosby in particular has been, primarily matched against the Rangers’ top unit (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks calls out the Blueshirts for their pitiful play thus far (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
  • Brian Abate argues that the time has come for Patrik Nemeth to sit out as a healthy scratch (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple gave hi$ thought$ on yet another one of New York’$ losses (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • The Ottawa Senators have relieved Pierre McGuire of his duties as senior vice president of player development less than a year after bringing him into the fold (TSN)
  • James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
  • Dan Saraceni relays word that the New York Islanders have parted ways with head coach Barry Trotz (Lighthouse Hockey)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...