Igor Shesterkin Is A 2021-22 Vezina Trophy Finalist

Igor Shesterkin has officially been named a finalist for the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy.

First full season in the NHL.

First Vezina Trophy nomination.



First full season in the NHL.

First Vezina Trophy nomination.

You're one of a kind, Shesty, and we're so glad you're in a Blueshirt.

The timing of this announcement couldn’t come at a worse time, but the news isn’t surprising. Shesterkin is seemingly a lock to win this award, which is voted on by the NHL’s group of general managers.

The New York Rangers’ starting netminder had a regular season for the ages in which he went 36-13-4 with six shutouts, a 2.07 goals against average, and .935 save percentage. He was also worth 50.5 goals above replacement and 8.9 wins above replacement according to Evolving-Hockey, and much of that value was because Shesterkin stopped 42.48 goals above average, and 37.24 goals above expected.

In addition to Shesterkin, both Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames and Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators were named finalists. Markstrom went 37-15-9, while posting a 2.22 goals against average, a .922 save percentage, and led the league with nine shutouts. Saros posted a record of 38-25-3, and had a 2.64 goals against average, a .918 save percentage, and four shutouts.