Bantering Points: 5/11/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Peter Botte sees New York’s powerplay struggles as a major factor in the 3-1 series deficit they currently find themselves in (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker argues that a season-ending loss tonight would make the strong regular season performance the Blueshirts had a moot point in the grand scheme of things (NY Post)
- Dave Blezow reminisces on the Rangers’ previous comebacks from 3-1 series deficits in 2014 and 2015 (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson hears the need to get more shots on Louis Domingue as a theme heading into Game 5 (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano lists five ways Gerard Gallant’s squad can turn the series around (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils won the draft lotteries, with the Canadiens retaining the first overall selection and the Devils jumping from fifth to second overall (TSN)
- Shayna Goldman breaks down why the Florida Panthers have struggled in a series many expected them to run away with against the Washington Capitals (Sportsnet)
