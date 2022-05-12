Bantering Points: 5/12/22

Here are today’s news and notes:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, PIT 3 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: After looking resigned to the end of their season midway through the second period, the Blueshirts stormed back with three goals in quick succession before pulling away in the third period to extend the series (CBS)
- Mollie Walker writes that for better or worse, the current core of the Rangers is one that won’t be changing any time soon (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks sees this series as a learning experience for Igor Shesterkin (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross offered similar sentiments regarding Shetserkin’s need to adapt to playoff hockey (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano gave his takeaways from last night’s season-extending victory (LoHud)
- Scott Blair pinpointed Artemiy Panarin as a player needing to step up prior to last night’s game (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Ryan Quigley relays word that Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Jack Eichel played the final six weeks of the season with a broken thumb (Knights On Ice)
- Michael Bunting (TOR), Moritz Seider (DET), and Trevor Zegras (ANA) have been named finalists for the Calder Trophy (TSN)
- Edmonton Oilers’ defenseman Darnell Nurse has been suspended one game for headbutting Los Angeles Kings’ forward Philip Danault (Sportsnet)
