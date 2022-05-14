Bantering Points: 5/14/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, PIT 3 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In a very similar fashion to Game 5, the Rangers looked content to play their final game of the season early on, rallied to take the lead in the second period before ceding it shortly thereafter, and won the final frame to extend their season (CBS)
- Mollie Walker points to Filip Chytil as an underappreciated player in New York’s efforts to rally from their 3-1 series deficit and force a Game 7 (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross gives the rundown on the more important things aside from the score of last night’s game (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Rangers’ victory in Pittsburgh (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks for the 2022-23 campaign (TSN)
- The Florida Panthers defeated the Washington Capitals by a 4-3 margin in overtime of Game 6 of their series to secure their first series victory since the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...