Bantering Points: 5/15/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Seven Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mike Vaccaro sees the series between New York and Pittsburgh as a shining example of why best of seven is the ideal series length (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks highlights Artemiy Panarin as one man who must step up and meet the moment of Game 7 tonight (NY Post)
  • Peter Botte heard from Alexis Lafreniere as the former first overall pick prepares for the first winner take all game of his career (NY Post)
  • Andrew Gross doesn’t expect the Blueshirts to change what’s gotten them from a 3-1 series deficit to Game 7 (Newsday)
  • Gross also notes that Gerard Gallant is preparing his team for Sidney Crosby’s likely return to the action ahead of tonight (Newsday)
  • Brendan Azoff lists three keys for New York to defeat Pittsburgh and move on to the Metropolitan Division Finals (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • James O’Brien recaps the action from yesterday’s trio of Game 7’s (NBC Sports)
  • Amid speculation that he had just played his final NHL game, Boston Bruins’ forward Patrice Bergeron had little to say about his future playing career (Sportsnet)

