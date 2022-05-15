Bantering Points: 5/15/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mike Vaccaro sees the series between New York and Pittsburgh as a shining example of why best of seven is the ideal series length (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks highlights Artemiy Panarin as one man who must step up and meet the moment of Game 7 tonight (NY Post)
- Peter Botte heard from Alexis Lafreniere as the former first overall pick prepares for the first winner take all game of his career (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross doesn’t expect the Blueshirts to change what’s gotten them from a 3-1 series deficit to Game 7 (Newsday)
- Gross also notes that Gerard Gallant is preparing his team for Sidney Crosby’s likely return to the action ahead of tonight (Newsday)
- Brendan Azoff lists three keys for New York to defeat Pittsburgh and move on to the Metropolitan Division Finals (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from yesterday’s trio of Game 7’s (NBC Sports)
- Amid speculation that he had just played his final NHL game, Boston Bruins’ forward Patrice Bergeron had little to say about his future playing career (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...