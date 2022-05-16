Bantering Points: 5/16/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, PIT 3 (5:10 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In a back and forth affair that will go down as an instant classic, the Rangers earned a third consecutive comeback victory to knock out Pittsburgh and set up a clash with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division Finals (CBS)
- Peter Botte points out Igor Shesterkin’s ability to bounce back from getting yanked in consecutive games earlier in the series as a key factor in the Blueshirts’ comeback (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker believes Ryan Lindgren’s return as a major momentum shift of the series (NY Post)
- Neil Best notes that of all the mottos that could be used to describe these Rangers, “No Quit In NY” couldn’t be more perfect (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s series clinching victory (LoHud)
- Media Availability: Mika Zibanejad (5:37), Jacob Trouba and Artemiy Panarin (6:06) and Gerard Gallant (5:17) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz ponders how the Toronto Maple Leafs will approach the offseason after yet another first round exit (NBC Sports)
- Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper is expected to be ready to begin the second round after missing the final game of his team’s first round series with eye swelling (TSN)
