Bantering Points: 5/17/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks highlights some similarities between this Blueshirts team and the Presidents Trophy winners of 2014-15 (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker gets the sense that in spite of being swept out of the Toronto bubble by Carolina in 2020, the Rangers don’t feel there was anything relevant from that series to take heading into this second round clash (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears notes that for a team that will go as far as their stars take them, New York will enter the Metropolitan Division Finals with those stars clicking on all cylinders (NY Post)
- Neil Best sees the Blueshirts’ first round victory as proof that their rebuild is heading in the right direction (Newsday)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that Barclay Goodrow has a chance to return at some point during the second round (Newsday)
- $hayna Goldman and Dom Lu$zczy$zyn preview the matchup between New York and Carolina (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Joe Warmington reports that Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Mitch Marner was the victim of a carjacking yesterday (Toronto Sun)
- The New York Islanders named Lane Lambert as their next head coach (TSN)
- Adam Gretz ponders how the Pittsburgh Penguins will approach their offseason filled with uncertainty after their stunning collapse at the hands of the Rangers (NBC Sports)
