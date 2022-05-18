Bantering Points: 5/18/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Zach Braziller lists five things to know about the Hurricanes prior to the Blueshirts’ second round clash with them (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks notes that after some rough goings early in the season, Mika Zibanejad has re-established himself as a superstar center under Gerard Gallant (NY Post)
- Steve Serby sat down for a Q&A session with Sam Rosen now that the team’s play by play announcer is done calling games on TV for the season (NY Post)
- Barbara Barker relays word that the Hurricanes have limited ticket sales to residents of the Carolinas and southern Virginia to try and prevent PNC Arena from turning into MSG South like it does every time the Rangers go to Raleigh (Newsday)
- Barker also believes that with their victory over the Penguins, the Blueshirts proved that they weren’t just happy to qualify for the playoffs (Newsday)
- Robert Aitken Jr. heard from Tyler Motte as he prepares for tonight’s series opener (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Sasha Barkov (FLA), Patrice Bergeron (BOS), and Elias Lindholm (CGY) have been named finalists for the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien details the action of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-1 victory in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals over the Florida Panthers (NBC Sports)
