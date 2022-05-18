2022 Playoffs: Second Round, Game #1: New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Open Thread

With the opening round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the rear view mirror, only eight teams are left standing in the chase for the greatest trophy in sports. The Rangers are one of those teams, and they’ll look to take the next step in their journey towards a champsionship tonight in Raleigh.

The Blueshirts will clash with Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and the rest of the Metropolitan Division winning Carolina Hurricanes in this second round matchup to determine who will represent the division in the Eastern Conference Finals. In addition to star players up front, Carolina boasts six former Rangers on their roster, five of whom were a part of the team during their most recent playoff run in 2017. While the current Blueshirts shed some of their inexperience by defeating Pittsburgh to advance this far, Carolina is still a far more talented, battle-tested group. Stealing a road win and coming back to the Garden with a win in hand could a long way towards upsetting the Hurricanes.

Player to Watch: Jacob Trouba

Trouba had his fair share of good and bad moments during the first round against Pittsburgh. With Carolina sporting some of the best forward depth in the league, Trouba and his partner K’Andre Miller will be tested every time they hop over the boards. Keep an eye on Trouba to open the second round off with a bang.

Enjoy the game!