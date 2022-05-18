Rangers vs Hurricanes: Rangers Fall In OT In Game 1

The New York Rangers were defeated 2-1 in overtime in Game 1 of the Second Round and fell behind in the series 1-o to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Rangers held a lead until the final two minutes of regulation with a late tying goal from Sebastian Aho. Ian Cole followed up with the game-winning goal just 3:12 into the overtime period.

1st Period

Filip Chytil (2) - Alexis Lafrenière (3) - 7:07

DeAngelo turns the puck over, Lafrenière intercepts and sets up Chytil. 1-0 #NYR pic.twitter.com/0jR22ytS6T — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 18, 2022

The Rangers were able to jump out to an early 1-0 lead in this game as the Kid Line caused some problems for the Hurricanes. An intended back pass by Tony DeAngelo was intercepted by Alexis Lafrenière and he skated into the offensive zone with numbers. Lafrenière was extremely patient with the puck and found Filip Chytil off to his right with a wide open shooting lane. Chytil received a perfect pass right on the tape and snapped a shot past Antti Raanta all in one motion.

2nd Period

No scoring.

3rd Period

Sebastian Aho (3) - Seth Jarvis (3) & Teuvo Teravainen (6) - 17:37

The Hurricanes convert after pressuring this period. Sebastian Aho, 1-1 pic.twitter.com/WCflcyJxZ0 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 19, 2022

The Rangers were under siege for a majority of the third period, and it seemed like it was only a matter of time before the wheels fell off. With just over two minutes remaining in regulation, a perfectly executed 3-on-2 ended up in the back of the net. Seth Jarvis finished off the play with one final pass to the middle of the ice, and sent Sebastian Aho in on a partial breakaway. Igor Shesterkin made an initial pad save on the first shot, but Aho was able to shovel home the rebound to tie up the game.

Overtime

Ian Cole (1) - Brendan Smith (2) & Jesperi Kotkaniemi (1) - 3:12

Ian Cole for the win in overtime. Hurricanes take Game 1 pic.twitter.com/VRmbozgtcn — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 19, 2022

It didn’t take very long for the Hurricanes to find the game winner, as Ian Cole scored on a seemingly harmless shot from the top of the circle. Cole’s shot caught both Ryan Lindgren and Igor Shesterkin off guard, and the puck deflected off of Lindgren’s right leg. Shesterkin was unable to react to the quick change in direction, and the puck slipped under his right arm to give the Hurricanes the 2-1 victory.

This was certainly a tough one to lose for the Rangers, especially after they pushed the pace throughout the first two periods. An unfortunate break in overtime was all it took, and the Rangers find a way to respond in Game 2 on Friday evening.